ROTARY CLUB OF BARRIE’S ANNUAL SPRING TONIC MAPLE SYRUP FESTIVAL

The Rotary Club of Barrie’s Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival returns Saturday, May 8th at the Barrie Legion at Farris Lane and Cundles.

Take part in this year’s drive thru pancake breakfast including pancakes, sausages, maple syrup and beverage.

Visit SpringTonic.ca to place your order and check out the other great maple syrup products.

Each customer will have a 15 minute window to pick up, with food delivered right to your vehicle.

Don’t miss the Rotary Club of Barrie’s Spring Tonic Maple Syrup Festival, May 8th.

For more details, click HERE.