CFB Borden Spooky Sprint

The Spooky Sprint consists of the Children’s Creepy K, a 5k walk/run and the Commander’s Challenge (10k).

The Spooky Sprint will be taking place on Saturday October 16th, 2021. The fun begins at 1630hrs with the Commander’s Challenge 10k Race! The Children’s Creepy K will follow at 1830hrs and the event will conclude with the 5k at 1900hrs!

Each participant gets a custom Event Medal, custom pair of Event Socks for 5k and Commander’s Challenge participants, Trick or Treat Bag and the opportunity to Trick or Treat along the Creepy K route for children.

Costumes are highly encouraged!