Become a Rock Legend!

With live music being sidelined because of the pandemic, iconic rocker’s Queen have come up with a fun, new mobile safe alternative. No need for masks, or social distancing but you can still get the live concert experience with Queen: Rock Tour the band’s first ever official game for Android and IOS devices.

Queen: Rock Tour gives players a chance to experience the majesty and might of the Queen “live” experience on their phones supported by extensive attention to detail contributed by the official Queen archives and experts. Hit the stage and perform with the entire band as you unleash your music talents to play thrilling guitar riffs, heart-pounding drum solos and much more. All you need to do is tap the tiles in time with the rhythm!

The game allows users to fully immerse themselves into the world of Queen. Progress and score points by playing along to 20 of their most popular hits including: Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free and We Are The Champions, while you tour through 10 historic concert venues from around the world. You can also dress your performances up with over 40 official and iconic costumes from the band’s history and help unlock fun trivia facts and exclusive images from the official Queen archives, by scoring highly in the game.

Game Features

– Play your favorites tracks from over 20 official Queen songs from the greatest albums, including: Bohemian Rhapsody, Keep Yourself Alive, We Will Rock You, I Want to Break Free, We Are The Champions, and many more!*

– Challenge your music skills in this fun and intuitive game. Whether you’re playing the guitar, drums, vocals or bass, just tap the tiles as they float by to create some of the most memorable music on mobile!

– Keep the rhythm going throughout the stage to chain together crazy combos and rack up an amazing game score as you play and complete the songs!

– Dazzle the audience with official outfits and customizable accessories you can unlock and pick out for each venue.

– Play your songs in one iconic venue after another, including the original stages at London, Tokyo, Houston, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janerio and many more.

– Unlock and collect fun music trivia facts and exclusive band images from the official Queen Archives.

Queen: Rock Tour is free to play with 3 full tracks and 30 second playable levels of all other featured tracks, but if you wish you can enhance your experience and unlock all 20 full tracks for a one time in-app purchase.

FREE Downloads:

Apple (IOS) (Apple Store)

Android (Google Play)