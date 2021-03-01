Putting Police On Rollerblades — A Bad Idea or The Worst Idea?

Now I could be wrong, but this seems like the dumbest way to combat crime, having police officers strap rollerblades to their feet to cruise around and patrol an area. Would it work in Canada? Certainly not– because we have Winter, but just by looking at this very real video, Police in Pakistan will have a very difficult time as well.

Because:

1) Going up or down a flight of stairs will be an issue

2) You could just leave any unpaved surface (blades don’t work on sand/beach or grass)

3) They could be pushed off balance?

4) Throwing a stick or in some cases a banana peel could trip them up

And also — how does a cop shoot a gun while on rollerblades?