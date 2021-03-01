In recent years, the Barrie Chamber revitalized the Women in Business Awards event, bringing attention to the efforts of hardworking business women in our community. Winners and finalists are local leaders and influencers, women excelling in their industry while giving back to their community.

Throughout the pandemic, women have been among the most impacted. As they are typically the primary caregivers, they were most often the ones having to work from home with their children learning remotely, or stepping out of the work force altogether. Those still working on site were likely to be on the front lines, providing essential services for our community.

One of the key components of the awards event is the incredible energy in the room when you gather 300 people to celebrate women in business. As this is not possible in early 2021, the planning committee decided to take a different approach this year. Launching just before International Women’s Day, all activities will be virtual, and will serve to highlight outstanding women in business in Barrie.

To see a complete list of events during the Barrie Chamber of Commences Women in Business Week and to pre register click here