Voices from Black Women in Business (Keynote and Panel with Lunch)

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

An experiential business panel focused on how to include diversity in the workplace. Five Black women professionals will share their lived experience, contributions to their respective fields and ideas to attract diverse talent to Simcoe County.

Keynote & Panellist: Claudine Cousins – CEO Empower Simcoe

Moderator: Shelly Skinner – Shelly Skinner Events

Panellists: Stephanie Gourlie- Owner, Discount Granite Plus; Alicia Samuel – Vice President of IT Business Solutions, Longos; and, Wendy Vincent – Director, Konvo Media

Partners: Barrie Chamber, Sandbox Centre, Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre, and XcelerateHER

Tickets: $15 plus fees Purchase