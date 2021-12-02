All The 2021 Kurstin x Grohl: The Hanukkah Sessions

A Hanukkah tradition everyone can get behind.

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back celebrating the greatest Jewish artists and their work with 8 nights of spectacular covers!

NIGHT ONE

Lisa Loeb- Stay

“Welcome back to the menorah, y’all. Let’s kick it this year’s Hanukkah sessions with one of Dallas, Texas’s favorite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and HAVA listen to this… “Stay” by Lisa Loeb.”

This 1994 track launch Lisa’s career, it’s use on the Reality Bites soundtrack being the main credit thanks to Ethan Hawke showing Ben Stiller his friends latest single. Lisa would later hit #1 in the US without being on a record label, but was quickly snapped up by Geffen Records.

The Ramones- Blitzkrieg Bop

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone!”

This 1976 hit by the Ramones was a salute to their fans, and the good times they brought to their shows. Joey Ramone would admit that for the chant in the song, the part that the audience really participates in, was inspired by “bubble gum pop” of the time, mainly “Saturday Night” by the Bay City Rollers.

Barry Manilow- Copacabana

“Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!”

Based on the New York club, that was named after a district in Rio de Janeiro, it’s hard to find someone who hasn’t heard this ear worm telling the story of Lola and Tony.

Van Halen – Jump

“Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training. He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with “Jump.””

David Lee Roth hasn’t been too clear on the inspiration on this tune. He once told that a news crew that a man was about to kill himself by jumping off a building and Roth thought, “Might as well jump”. He’s also said a stripper was his muse…. Whatever it’s about, it always lands on the Rock 95 Top 500 Rock Songs of All Time list.



