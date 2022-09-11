Listen Live

Wolfgang Van Halen Commemorates 45 Years Since Eruption

In the 2015 video, Wolfgang pulls off the Eruption solo on his dad's guitar.

It was 45 years since Eruption was released on September 8th, and Wolfgang VanHalen, the son of Eddie VanHalen made sure to commemorate that day.

In 2015 while working on his MammothWVH album, he was laying down some guitar tracks and he pulled off the iconic solo on his dad’s most famous guitars.

For old-time’s sake.

