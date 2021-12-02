Someone Started a Petition to Stop People from Interviewing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Because TMI

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been oversharing with the world for a while now. People are finally sick of it. Someone started a petition to stop interviewing the Smiths because they seem to feel the need to share every single thing that has happened in their lives with the world.

The Change.org petition currently has almost 10,000 signatures.

Here’s a quick list of some of the information Will and Jada think the world needed to know:

-Will shared that at one point he was with so many women that it made him physically sick

-Jada shared her thoughts on threesomes and said she thinks about Tupac everyday

-Will revealed that he once had a list of famous women he dreamed of having in a harem

-Jada said she used to be addicted to adult videos…in front of her daughter and mother

-Will said he once thought about murdering his father

Here’s a clip of him talking to Oprah about his marriage to Jada:

cover photo via Flickr Gage Skidmore