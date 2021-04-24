Listen Live

Dave and Violet Grohl Cover Nausea

The father daughter team have a familial connection to this X cover.

Dave Grohl took to his Instagram account to tell the story of how this cover of Nausea from punk rock band Xincluding coming home from a show to find a letter from his grandmother with a news clipping mentioning the drummer, DJ Bonebreaker, could be related, and after meeting up and talking about distant relatives, they truly became family so this cover with Dave and his daughter is only fitting!

 


 

 

 

