A Look Back at Predictions for 2020

As we look back on 2020, and ahead to a better 2021, here were some of the Facebook predictions our listeners had for the year 2020. There were a lot of interesting predicitions last year in 2019, but a worldwide pandemic wasn’t among them, the Leafs didn’t win the Cup and unfortuantely no one was able to win passes to the 2020 ROCK 95 Birthday Bash. There are some that came true.

Have a Happy New Year celebration however you plan to ring in the New Year. And here’s to a better 2021 and hopefully a return of the ROCK 95 Birthday Bash! Cheers.