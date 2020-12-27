Think You’ve Got The Best Taste In Music?

Listen Live

This little AI is going to tear your music taste to shreds... in a fun kinda way.

Only the brave will step up and take on the Spotify AI Roasting Bot!

Basically, this little web page is going to take a look at your music tastes, and then begin to DECIMATE you.  If you’re someone who takes pride in your musical taste, would even call yourself a connoisseur  of the music arts, well get ready to be knocked down a peg or two.

Are you ready to be roasted like a pig on a spit?

Click here.

