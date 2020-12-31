Listen Live

Some NYE Entertainment From The City Of Barrie

Show starts at 7pm!

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Local, Morning Show

Since 1998, Barrie’s Downtown Countdown​ has brought thousands of residents and visitors together in downtown Barrie to celebrate the arrival of a new year. Following the advice of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit​​, the City is hosting a virtual night of free fun, so you and your family can celebrate safely at home! https://www.barrie.ca/HappyHolidays

Show starts at 7pm and viewers can enjoy a special performance from Splash’N Boots plus a message from the Mayor.

