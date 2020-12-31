Some NYE Entertainment From The City Of Barrie
Show starts at 7pm!
Since 1998, Barrie’s Downtown Countdown has brought thousands of residents and visitors together in downtown Barrie to celebrate the arrival of a new year. Following the advice of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the City is hosting a virtual night of free fun, so you and your family can celebrate safely at home! https://www.barrie.ca/HappyHolidays
Show starts at 7pm and viewers can enjoy a special performance from Splash’N Boots plus a message from the Mayor.