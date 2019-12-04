705 Snowmobiles Helping Toy Drive

The 705 Snowmobiles group is supporting the ROCK 95 – KOOL FM Toy Drive with their 3rd annual Clothing and Food Drive to be held this Saturday in the parking lot of Royal Distributing.

Bring your snowmobile to show off, and you could win some prizes during the event! There will be a charity BBQ happening and volunteers will be on hand all through the day collecting toys for the Toy Drive and new or gently used clothing for men, women and children.

The group is looking to support as many people in our area as possible and will be stuffing a snowmobile trailer full of goods during the event. The day gets underway at 9am in the parking lot of Royal Distributing 1954 Commerce Park Drive in Innisfil. Thanks for your support!