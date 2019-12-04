Listen Live

Neil Young wants fans to pick what archived project he should release next

FANS HAVE THE CHANCE TO VOTE FROM A LIST OF 29 PROJECTS

By Entertainment

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young has unveiled many projects, which he put in a vault. With it, he released an app and subscription service as part of his ever-growing archives. Young has recently shared a list of 29 projects that are shelved, and he is asking fans to vote to see what they would like to see released.

 

The projects are diverse, including live material from shows with Crazy Horse, Pearl Jam and his more recent backing band, Promise Of The Real. There are also some lost albums, including would-be 70’s releases like Homegrown and Chrome Dreams.

On the official Neil Young Archive Website, he is asking fans to vote for their top three choices from their list which are labelled one, two and three. To get a chance to vote you can click here

