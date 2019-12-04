Hasbro Releases New LONGER Monopoly Game

If regular Monopoly isn’t long enough for you, great news, Hasbro has released a new even longer version of Monopoly.

Monopoly Longest Game Ever costs $19.99 on Amazon.

Get ready for a nightmarish ‘longer’ version of Monopoly https://t.co/xKUSEOTUmb pic.twitter.com/5SgUZepUPH — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) December 2, 2019

This game doesn’t end until someone owns all the properties…and in this version there are three versions of every property. There is also only one die, the game board is extra long and the tokens are different as well (they include a tortoise and a hare).