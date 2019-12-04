Listen Live

Hasbro Releases New LONGER Monopoly Game

Maybe the perfect gift for someone you hate?

By Funny, Morning Show

If regular Monopoly isn’t long enough for you, great news, Hasbro has released a new even longer version of Monopoly.

Monopoly Longest Game Ever costs $19.99 on Amazon.

This game doesn’t end until someone owns all the properties…and in this version there are three versions of every property. There is also only one die, the game board is extra long and the tokens are different as well (they include a tortoise and a hare).

