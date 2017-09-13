Listen Live

World Headlines

Wednesday September 13

By News

Irma uprooted trees and power lines, leaving millions in Florida without electricity in simmering temperatures

This drone footage shows the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in Islamorada, Florida

See stunning before and after photos of Hurricane Irma’s impact on the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean sends a ship to St. Maarten to evacuate 300 people and drop off supplies following Hurricane

Rancher’s farm destroyed by Alberta wildfire ‘looks a bit like hell’

Outraged New Hampshire town holds rally for biracial boy nearly hanged by teenagers

 

 

Related posts

UPDATE: If 60 Is The New 40…I Have A Lot Of Work To Do

Wednesday’s Weather

UPDATE: St. Pete’s Has a New Football Coach

UPDATE: Cause Determined Following Two Fires In Barrie Sunday

Johnson Street High Rise Scaled Back

Second Candidate Drops Out Of Barrie-Innisfil PC Race

Beer Theft Suspect Not Bragging About This ‘Six-Pack’

Province Building New Secure Bike Storage at GO Stations and Carpool Lots

‘Positive’ Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In 4th Quarter