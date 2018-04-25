When The Call For Help Goes Out, Our Listeners Respond

You can always count on the residents of Barrie. When we put the call out Tuesday for donations to help the dozens of people left homeless by Monday night’s apartment fire at Bayview and Little you responded in kind with items at our two drop off points at Zehrs locations on Yonge Street and Duckworth Street. Here’s some of what you donated:

They will taken to Barrie City Hall where donations can be dropped off 8:30 – 4:30 until Friday afternoon. Immediate needs include: blankets, clothing, diapers, dog and cat food/supplies, personal hygiene items. There’s also a GoFundMe account you can donate to.