WATCH: Woman Dry Underwear On Flight

For Everyone To See

By Weird and Wonderful

I thought I’ve heard of everything when it comes to crazy flights; snakes on board, the ‘Mile High Club’, full on fist fights over music being too loud, but now THIS tops it all!

A woman was drying her panties on a Ural flight from Antalya to Moscow.

Some reports say they were hers after the plane’s take off was a bit rough, others suggest they’re her kid’s underwear.

Either way, she was holding up the tighty-whities to the air vent for all the passengers to see

