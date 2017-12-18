Watch: Macaulay Culkin Hijacks Wrestling Match With ‘Home Alone’ Pranks
Kevin McAllister FTW
As far as holiday movies go, Home Alone should certainly be in any conversation over the best of all-time. If you’re a fan of the John Hughes-produced 1990 classic, you’ll be happy to know Macaulay Culkin reprised his Kevin McCallister character at a recent indie wrestling event in Los Angeles.
Culkin interfered in the match in a worked shoot, if you will. Using some of the same tactics that stopped the Wet Bandits, Culkin leaned on a few classics including the old swinging bucket in the face gag. Check out Culkin’s appearance at Bar Wrestling below.