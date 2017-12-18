Listen Live

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Hijacks Wrestling Match With ‘Home Alone’ Pranks

Kevin McAllister FTW

By Weird and Wonderful

As far as holiday movies go, Home Alone should certainly be in any conversation over the best of all-time. If you’re a fan of the John Hughes-produced 1990 classic, you’ll be happy to know Macaulay Culkin reprised his Kevin McCallister character at a recent indie wrestling event in Los Angeles.

Culkin interfered in the match in a worked shoot, if you will. Using some of the same tactics that stopped the Wet Bandits, Culkin leaned on a few classics including the old swinging bucket in the face gag. Check out Culkin’s appearance at Bar Wrestling below.

