Watch: Macaulay Culkin Hijacks Wrestling Match With ‘Home Alone’ Pranks

As far as holiday movies go, Home Alone should certainly be in any conversation over the best of all-time. If you’re a fan of the John Hughes-produced 1990 classic, you’ll be happy to know Macaulay Culkin reprised his Kevin McCallister character at a recent indie wrestling event in Los Angeles.

Culkin interfered in the match in a worked shoot, if you will. Using some of the same tactics that stopped the Wet Bandits, Culkin leaned on a few classics including the old swinging bucket in the face gag. Check out Culkin’s appearance at Bar Wrestling below.