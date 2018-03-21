Listen Live

Wasaga Water Good To Go

Passes Annual Inspection Under Safe Drinking Water Act

By News

Two thumbs up for the drinking water at Wasaga Beach. After conducting its annual checks, the Environment Ministry has given the town’s water supply a 100% rating. Inspections are focused on the source, treatment and distribution components, as well as water system management practices, including emergency planning, operator certifications and operational procedures. “Safe drinking water is imperative in our town and I’m happy to report our system received the best possible rating from the ministry. Residents can be assured that when they drink Wasaga Beach water it’s completely safe,” Mayor Brian Smith said.

 

