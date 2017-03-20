Wasaga Beach Drinking Water Gets Top Marks

High praise for water in Wasaga Beach. The town today announced it has received a rating of 100 per cent from the Ministry of Environment when it comes to the Drinking Water System in Wasaga. Every municipality in the province is subject to the same regulations and requirements on drinking water, and the province says Wasaga Beach has met every single one. “Reliable and safe drinking water is of the utmost

importance for the community of Wasaga Beach.” said Mayor Brian Smith. “Public Works and Ontario Clean Water Agency staff are commended once again for achieving a 100% rating from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change. Their continued efforts and due diligence regarding operating, managing and maintaining the Town’s drinking water system ensures safe drinking water for residents and visitors to Wasaga Beach.”