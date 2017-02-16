Waiting On A Delivery? Will You be Home To Receive It?

South Simcoe Police are tracking a thief in Alcona. A resident on Leslie Street says a package delivered to his home around 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, and left on the porch, was gone by the time he arrived home at 8 o’clock that night. Police warning with the increase in online shopping and home delivery thefts such as this are becoming more common. If there won’t be anyone home to accept delivery, they say it’s best to arrange with a neighbour accept the package, especially expensive items.

image: Paul Sullivan via Flickr