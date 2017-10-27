Unsafe Rigs Pulled Off Road In Bradford

South Simcoe Police, in partnership with York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation Enforcement Unit were on a mission Thursday to make the streets even safer. They held another commercial vehicle blitz, this one in Bradford. Thirty-one vehicles were pulled over for an inspection; 16 were taken off the road due to mechanical and safety issues. Some were repaired and sent on their way. Nine were towed away due to defects that could not be repaired. Thirty charges were laid related to such things as insecure loads, improper tires and overweight vehicles – one was found to be 18,000 kilograms overweight. If convicted, the driver faces a potential fine in excess of $5,000.