UPDATE: Timetable Bumped Up Following CAA Worst Roads List Entry

June 11th

The City of Barrie has stepped up its timetable on the reconstruction of Duckworth Street. Construction expected from St. Vincent to Bell Farm Road later this year, instead of 2019. A new watermain will be installed beneath the roadway, while Duckworth will also get a new Right of Way expansion out of the $1.5 million project.

June 4th

Duckworth Street in Barrie is number three on CAA’s 2018 list of Worst Roads in Ontario (number one in Central Region); Lockhart Drive in Innisfil checked in at number ten. Duckworth Street appeared on the list last year.

Can’t disagree. Full reconstruction of Duckworth starting with utility relocations later this year, but some interim measures to deal with current conditions for 2018 are in the works. https://t.co/NHs6TlES0h — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) June 4, 2018

The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens, and where they need to be made.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2018

1. Burlington Street East (Hamilton)

2. County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

3. Duckworth Street (Barrie)

4. Avondale Road (Belleville)

5. Eglinton Avenue West (Toronto)

6. Drummond Road (Niagara Falls)

7. Dufferin Street (Toronto)

8. McLeod Road (Niagara Falls)

9. Pelham Road (St. Catharines)

10. Lockhart Road (Innisfil)

Worst Roads by Region

Central – Duckworth Street (Barrie)

Eastern – County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

Halton-Peel-York-Durham – Speers Road (Oakville)

Niagara – Drummond Road (Niagara Falls)

North – Letts Cemetery Road (Eganville)

South West – Highway 401 (Chatham-Kent)

Western – Ontario 6 (Caledonia)

“It’s clear from the results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads campaign, that there are several roads that continue to be an issue for the public despite appearing on the list many times,” said Raymond Chan, government relations specialist, CAA South Central Ontario. “There are also some roads that seem to be emerging as new challenges for road users, and so we will be encouraging decision-makers to look at these roads before issues become persistent.”

POTHOLES

Over 3,500 roads were nominated from across the province this year, the highest number since the campaign’s inception. Drivers accounted for over three-quarters of the votes cast, while roughly 9 per cent of votes were from cyclists and a further 9 per cent were from pedestrians. The primary reason for selecting their road: 75 per cent cited potholes, 14 per cent highlighted limited or no cycling infrastructure, and 10 per cent chose congestion as their primary issue.

Bayfield Street, Barrie (before resurfacing)