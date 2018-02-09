Listen Live

Two Employees Hurt By Snapped Chain At Innisfil Job Site

Non-Life Threatening Injuries Reported as Ministry of Labour Investigates

By News

Two workers taken to hospital, after a chain snapped at an Innisfil workplace. South Simcoe Police say some employees were trying to move a disabled truck by chaining it to a forklift. The chains snapped and whipped back, striking two workers. The two were taken by County of Simcoe Paramedics for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, while the Ontario Ministry of Labour will investigate.

