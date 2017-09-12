Listen Live

Twelve Year Old Girl Approached By Man In Meaford

Said he asked for more than directions

By News

OPP in Meaford are looking for a man in his 50s after a 12-year-old girl told police she was approached Sunday evening on Collingwood Street by a man in a grey or silver coloured car. He asked for directions, then started asking questions that were personal and sexual in nature. She fled home to tell her parents. Police would like to have a chat with the man, described as:

  • heavy set
  • brown and grey short hair that laid flat on his head
  • yellow crooked teeth
  • one eye that appeared to be lower than the other

Anyone with information which may assist in identifying the vehicle, and or the driver, is asked to contact Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

