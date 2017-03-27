Top 10 Crazy MLB Ballpark Foods of 2017

10) Taco Dog – Miami Marlins

It’s a hot in a taco shell….It’s topped with chili, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and jalapeños.

9) Lobster Poutine Stak – Boston Red Sox

Class. The only word you can use to describe someone eating lobster at the ballpark. The Lobster Poutine Stak includes fries covered with fresh lobster, cheese curds, bisque and chives.

8) Tuna Poke Bowl – Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles see your lobster poutine Boston, and raises you raw fish. The Tuna Poke Bowl is ahi tuna served in a bowl with vegetables, edamame and a soy dipping sauce.

7) Sunrise Dog – Kansas City Royals

It’s a hot dog topped with fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese and white gravy.

6) SPAM Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Houston Astros

SPAM seems to be making a come back. It’s literally a slab of SPAM in a grilled cheese sandwich served on Texas toast.

5) Miami South Beach Dog – Washington Nationals

Nothing says South Beach like…the Washington Nationals…The Miami South Beach Dog is an 18-inch dog topped with ketchup, mustard, relish, pineapple, and onion strings. It’s also served with a side of french fries.

4) Bao to the Pork – Chicago Cubs

It’s a hickory-smoked pulled pork sandwich, with Asian sauce, pickled daikon and carrot, cucumbers and jalapeño relish on a steamed bao bun.

3) Pulled Pork Patty Melt – Kansas City Royals

It’s a funnel cake topped wit BBQ pulled pork, fried onion, shredded cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese with bacon, and a jalapeño skewer. You’ll be full for days.

2) Chicken Funnel Cake Sandwich – Arizona Diamondbacks

It’s a Chicken Funnel Cake Sandwich, including garlic black pepper cheddar, strawberry jam and maple syrup.

1) Churro “Dessert” Poutine – Toronto Blue Jays

the Churro “Dessert” Poutine includes churros served with vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce.