Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey’s Found In Mexico

With everything going on in the United States these days, you might think the FBI would be too bust to investigate the whereabouts of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey.

You’d be wrong.

The jersey has been recovered after a joint operation by the FBI, the NFL, and the New England Patriots’ security department. During the investigation the jersey Tom Brady wore during Superbowl 49 against Seattle was also discovered.

The jersey was found in Mexico, “in the possession of an unidentified member of the international media,” according to a report released by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

The estimated value of the stolen 2017 jersey is $500,000.