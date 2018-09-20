Ticketmaster Actively Recruiting Scalpers – Report

Ticketmaster may have some explaining to do after an undercover investigation by the CBC and Toronto Star.

They sent reporters to a ticket selling convention in Las Vegas where they say they ticket resellers were actively recruited to help Ticketmaster get more money from customers, turning a blind eye to scalpers who use bots and fake identities to buy up tickets and resell them.

Ticketmaster cashes in on the extra resale fees.

One Ticketmaster rep told the reporters he has brokers who “have a couple of hundred accounts” adding “it’s not something we look at or report”.

Ticketmaster in the past has spoken out publicly against the use of bots to buy large numbers of tickets.

Ticketmaster has yet to comment on the report.