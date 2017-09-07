Listen Live

Thursday’s Weather

With extended outlook

By News
Today Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight  Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
Fri Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.
Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
Sat A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
Night Clear. Low plus 3.
Sun Sunny. High 19.
Night Clear. Low 6.
Mon Sunny. High 22.
Night Clear. Low 8.
Tue Cloudy. High 22.
Night Cloudy. Low 10.
Wed Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Related posts

Changing Of The Guard In Midland

World Headlines

Barrie Fire Chief Heading Back to His Roots

Georgian College Cuts Ribbon on Downtown Campus

Watch As Texas Woman Slips Out of Cuffs and Drives Away… In A Squad Car

Almost A Hundred Pairs Of Lacy Undergarments Stolen From Barrie Shop

Hometown Hockey To Stop In Haliburton, Orillia This Fall

Nearly Half Of Canadians Living Paycheque To Paycheque

Young Driver Charged Twice In 11 Minutes