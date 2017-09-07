Thursday’s Weather

|Today
|Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
|Fri
|Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
|Sat
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
|Night
|Clear. Low plus 3.
|Sun
|Sunny. High 19.
|Night
|Clear. Low 6.
|Mon
|Sunny. High 22.
|Night
|Clear. Low 8.
|Tue
|Cloudy. High 22.
|Night
|Cloudy. Low 10.
|Wed
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.