Three Sought For Tagging Wrecking Yard
Police Say Trio Spraypainted Offensive Language on Vehicles and Equipment
Barrie Police on the hunt for three thin guys accused of tagging a local scrap yard. Around 3:00 Monday morning, surveillance cameras caught three young men go into the A & A Auto Wreckers on Tiffin St. and spray paint offensive language on several vehicles and pieces of equipment. The suspects are described as:
Suspect # 1
- Male, white (20-25 yrs.)
- 5’6 -5’8″, slim build
- Light brown/blonde hair, short and unkempt
- Wearing a vest, black t-shirt, jeans and black shoes with white patches on the back. The vest has the number “1” on the back, a patch on each shoulder and one patch at the bottom of the vest. The front of the vest has approximately 4 patches on the left side and two patches on the right side.
Suspect # 2
- White male (20-25 yrs.)
- 5’6-5’8″ , slim build
- Goatee
- Wearing a flat brimmed baseball hat, light color jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white trim.
Suspect # 3
- White male (16-19 yrs.)
- 5’6-5’8″, skinny build
- Blonde/light brown hair – medium length
- Carrying a light coloured backpack with black straps
- Wearing a t-shirt, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Tombs of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2794, atombs@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS