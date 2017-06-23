Three Sought For Tagging Wrecking Yard

Barrie Police on the hunt for three thin guys accused of tagging a local scrap yard. Around 3:00 Monday morning, surveillance cameras caught three young men go into the A & A Auto Wreckers on Tiffin St. and spray paint offensive language on several vehicles and pieces of equipment. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

Male, white (20-25 yrs.)

5’6 -5’8″, slim build

Light brown/blonde hair, short and unkempt

Wearing a vest, black t-shirt, jeans and black shoes with white patches on the back. The vest has the number “1” on the back, a patch on each shoulder and one patch at the bottom of the vest. The front of the vest has approximately 4 patches on the left side and two patches on the right side.

Suspect # 2

White male (20-25 yrs.)

5’6-5’8″ , slim build

Goatee

Wearing a flat brimmed baseball hat, light color jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white trim.

Suspect # 3

White male (16-19 yrs.)

5’6-5’8″, skinny build

Blonde/light brown hair – medium length

Carrying a light coloured backpack with black straps

Wearing a t-shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Tombs of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2794, atombs@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS