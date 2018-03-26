Three Downtown Barrie Projects A Sign of A Changing Skyline

With Monday night’s council approval of three ambitious downtown Barrie projects, it has some thinking the city’s core is going in a whole new direction. A 20-storey apartment building approved for the Five Points, exploration of a hotel up the street at Dunlop and Mulcaster, and the conversion of the Fisher stage to a fully functional Ampitheatre and Convention Centre, along with various improvements promised for the downtown core, are expected to change the cityscape over the coming years, something that has Mayor Jeff Lehman pretty excited.

He points out the whole thing is part of a long term plan to grow the downtown economy.

These large scale downtown developments are a necessary step, according to Lehman, following direction from the province.

The transition from the downtown we know now, and the envisioned one could be a bumpy one however.