Thousands of Dollars In Sales Rung Up On Stolen Credit/Debit Cards
Police say wallet lifted at grocery store checkout
Barrie Police looking for a couple of smooth operators after a man had his wallet stolen while checking out at Sobey’s on Mapleview Drive. Surveillance video shows a man looking over the victim’s shoulder while he punched in his pin to pay for his purchase. Afterwards, a female accomplice reached into his pocket and snatched his wallet. This happened Saturday at 1 pm. By noon Sunday, four debit and credit cards had been used to purchase more than $7500 worth of goods.
Suspect #1
• Male, white
• 35 to 45-years-old
• Dark well manicured and trimmed beard
• Wearing a black puffy jacket, brown scarf, black toque with white logo and dark pants
Suspect #2:
• Female, white
• 30 to 40-years-old
• Black jacket with fur trim on the hood, hat with fur-trimmed earflaps, two-tone brown purse, and a large brown purse with a decorative pattern
Anyone who may have information should contact PC S McGill of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2527 or by email at smcgill@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).