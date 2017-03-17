Third Suspect Still Sought After Downtown Barrie Assault

Police hoping you can help put the cuffs on the last guy on the lamb, they say was one of three behind an assault at the McDonald’s on Barrie’s Dunlop Street. Officers just released surveillance images of the February 19th incident, and say two men are in custody, a third still out there, described as:

Male

white

17-19 years of age

5’10

160 lbs.

Brown hair

Wearing a red baseball hat, coat (red and grey), khaki pants and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Steele of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext.2584 or dsteele@barriepolice.ca .