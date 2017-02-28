Listen Live

Thieves In Barrie Target Gloves And Groceries

Groceries recovered

By News

Barrie Police are looking for a woman who tried to exit Zehrs on Yonge Street with more than $1400 worth of groceries and electronics. Police say she was captured Sunday afternoon on store video wheeling a buggy past cashiers, making no attempt to pay. She fled, empty-handed, when confronted by loss prevention staff.  Anyone with information is asked to Constable Rose of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2731, drose@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

And police would like to catch up to the thief or thieves who broke a door window early Monday morning at Centre Town Sports on Bayview Drive and made off with 20 Rawlings baseball gloves. Total value of the take – $5000.  Anyone with information is asked to Constable Groh of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2533, kgroh@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

