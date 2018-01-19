The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, January 18, 2018, South Simcoe Police were contacted to report a fraud. An Innisfil business entered into an agreement in 2014 to purchase a refrigeration system and a cement pad installation with a company located in Toronto. After many payment installments and numerous phone calls as to the update for installation, the victim discovered that monies sent never made it to the actual refrigeration company and is now out over $400 000.00. South Simcoe Police Criminal Investigation Bureau is currently looking into this incident.