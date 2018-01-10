The Rap Sheet

ORILLIA OPP

Over the past few years the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been working with its community partners to help combat graffiti in the City of Orillia. In 2017 the Orillia OPP began receiving complaints of graffiti with the tag names of “Casper” and “Bane”. There were multiple mischiefs that were taking place over a long period of time. The Orillia OPP investigated the complaints and liaised with community partners to help bring these mischiefs to an end. As a result of the investigations, on December 08, 2017, the OPP were able to charge 2 youths with Mischief Under $5,000. The youths, who cannot be named, were released on a Promise to Appear for a court date in in early 2018 at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Orillia.