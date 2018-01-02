The Rap Sheet

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, December 29th, 2017, at approximately 8:00 pm, Midland Police Service responded to the area of King St., at Hwy 12, regarding a motor vehicle being driven into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at a red light. Officers located the motor vehicle in a parking lot on Jones Rd., and spoke with a 33 year old man from Midland who was seated in his motor vehicle. Officers detected alcohol on the suspects breath and noted signs of intoxication. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Midland Police Service. The suspect provided samples of his breath which revealed he was double the legal limit. The suspect was charged, drivers licence suspended and his motor vehicle was impounded. While in Midland Police cells, the suspect caused a holding cell to be rendered inoperative.

The Midland Police Service have charged a 36 year old man with Impaired Driving after they responded to a vehicle stuck in the snowbank in the downtown area. Once on scene, officers determined the suspect was impaired. He was placed under arrest and brought back to Midland Police Service, where he provided samples of his breath into an approved instrument. The suspect was found to have more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system. The suspect was subsequently released and given a date to appear in the Midland Court of Justice on 18th January 2018 at 930am.

The Midland Police Service have charged a 22-year-old man with assault after an argument at a Midland residence led to the suspect throwing another person to the ground. The incident occurred on the evening of the 31st December 2017. The suspect will appear in the Midland Court of Justice on the 2nd February 2018 at 930am.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, December 30, 2017, South Simcoe Police responded to a business located in Alcona for a report of a robbery that had taken place around 5:30 p.m.. The owner of the store reports having the store’s safe stolen containing a large amount of cash. The store’s cameras show a man and woman entering the store at 5:30 together but soon separate. The man is seen entering the Employees Only location by prying open the door. They are then caught on camera leaving the store around 5:44 p.m. The male is described as,white, 35-40 years old, dark hair, small goatee, stalky build, wearing a grey hoody under a black winter coat, black jeans and dark boots carrying a small black back pack. The female is described as, white, 30-35 year old, shoulder length bleach blonde hair worn up in a pony tail, a tan complexion, average build, wearing a blue winter coat with white zippers and the inside of the hood being pink, blue jeans, tan coloured UGG boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Saturday, December 30, 2017, around 10:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to a home on Northgate Drive in The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in relation to a suspicious person. The complainant reports that while she was walking to retrieve her mail she noticed a man was standing near the mailboxes talking on his cell phone. When she approached the mail box, he moved to side allowing her access to the boxes, then the unknown male grabbed her from behind. She was able to kick off the suspect and use her keys to cause injury to his thigh before the suspect ran off towards Fox Run Lane. The male is described as possibly white, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black ski mask/balaclava, black hooded winter jacket, blue jeans, winter gloves and winter work style boots. Anyone with information or may have seen anything, is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Over the holiday New Year long weekend, South Simcoe Police continued to make our roads safer by removing drivers who made the wrong choice to drink and drive. In Innisfil, 245 vehicles were stopped, 9 roadside screening device tests conducted, resulting in 1 – 3 day suspension and 1 arrest under The Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA). In the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, police removed 1 driver with a 3 day suspension, another with a 7 day and a third driver for 90 days.