The Rap Sheet

South Simcoe Police

On November 26, 2017, South Simcoe Police were called to a home on Colborne Street in Bradford for a Break and Enter to a vehicle. Around 1:30 p.m. the homeowner reports when he went outside he noticed his work van’s rear door open. The culprit, still inside the van, was startled, jumped out and ran down Mason Drive leaving behind a full gas can and a Motorola walkie-talkie – which was either stolen from another vehicle or was used to communicate with his partner in crime. Items reported stolen from the van included a number of tools with an approximate value of $1000.00 Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).