The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police are looking to identify a female involved in a theft of a cell phone and car keys from a fast food restaurant on Bayfield Street. On Friday, October 20th, 2017 at 2:30pm a female attended the front counter to place her order at McDonald’s located at 446 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. She set down her cell phone and car keys, briefly walking away before realizing they were left behind. Upon returning the items could not be located. Police attended and reviewed surveillance video identitfying a female who appeared to conceal the items with a bag and removing them from the counter.

Stolen Property:

Black Samsung Galaxy S5 NEO with a grey penguin case

Set of Honda keys on a cystic fibrosis keychain

Suspect Description:

Female, white

Black long hair with bangs

Wearing a black jacket, purple shirt, and black pants

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC S Campbell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2714 or email at scampbell@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, October 30, 2017, around the noon hour, South Simcoe Police received a call about a theft that occurred. The Supervisor of an Innisfil business advised police that on Monday around 3:00 a.m., cameras show a male walking through the main entrance towards a BOBCAT steer loader. A very short time later, the BOBCAT lights go on and is seen driven out of the parking lot. The theft took less than a minute. The description of the equipment is a S130 BOBCAT skid steer loader, valued at $29,000.00. The male is described as wearing jeans and dark clothing on top. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

South Simcoe Police received a call around 8 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017 regarding a theft of a vehicle and damage to another. Sometime between Friday, October 27 and Monday, October 30, 2017 suspect(s) entered onto a business lot near Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street, smashed a window and stole a vehicle and attempted the same to another but without success. The vehicle is described as a Grey 2003 Ford F250, unplated. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Constable Kayser at 705+-436-2140 ext 1412 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On October 30, 2017, South Simcoe Police were called about being victim to an online scam. The victim received a call of an Interested buyer of the items listed on a website. They agreed to meet at the seller’s home and after the items were examined, the purchaser agreed to buy by paying via E Transfer. The transaction was witnessed by the seller but did not receive his money immediately but had no concerns of not getting them so he allowed the suspect to leave with items in hand. Time passed and still no confirmation of funds being transferred. He tried numerous times to contact the purchaser but had no success. Police remind people to be cautious when buying and selling online. Police also suggest using the police station’s recorded parking lot for exchanges. This may decrease the chances of you becoming an online fraud victim. Protect yourself and your online transactions.

HURONIA WEST OPP

The members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public for their assistance in solving this crime. Sometime between the late evening hours of October 28 and the morning hours of October 29, 2017, unknown person or persons attended a residence on County Road #124 between County Road #91 and Side Road 21/22 Nottawasaga and stole the following items: 2014 homemade trailer, VIN # FILE-353616162, 8 feet wide, black in colour, plated ONT. L9673Z with fold down loading ramp, Husqvarna 60 inch zero-turn lawnmower, orange/black in colour, 23 horsepower. If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.

The members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public for their assistance in solving this crime. Sometime before October 30, 2017, unknown person or persons entered a building on Greengage Road in the Village of New Lowell and stole the following items: 1991 Bayliner 19′ inboard motor boat with Hull # ON50E125475, 1991 ESCT Boat Trailer, model # B19, silver in colour with Ontario Licence Plate # H77943. If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.