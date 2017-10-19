The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

After entering a locker and stealing a set of keys, a thief went to the parking lot and removed the victims wallet from his vehicle before using his credit card at various businesses in Barrie.

On Sunday, October 15th, 2017 the victim had the keys to his truck stolen out of a locker at East Bayfield Community Center located at 80 Livingstone Street East, in the City of Barrie. The suspect used his keys to enter his vehicle parked in the parking lot, stealing his wallet. At 4:30pm the victim’s credit card was used at the Shell Gas Station located at 204 Grove Street and then again at 4:37pm at the Mac’s Convenience located at 149 St. Vincent Street.

Description:

Female. white

30-40 years old, slim build

Brown hair

Wearing black & red and white hooded jackets or sweatshirts, carrying a backpack

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC C Thanasse of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2543 or email at cthanasse@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

After a lengthy investigation, South Simcoe Police Street Crime Unit made an arrest on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 around 4:00 p.m.. A suspect’s vehicle was stopped on the 10 Side Road of Bradford, West Gwillimbury and a 37 year old male and a 36 year old female, both from Bradford, were arrested and charged with Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine. Both were released and will appear in criminal court in November of this year.

GREY COUNTY OPP

On October 18, 2017 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to domestic related incident on Sykes Street South in the Municipality of Meaford after receiving a report of a male threatening to kill his girlfriend and two male acquaintances at the scene. A 52-year old Meaford man was arrested and charged with three counts of Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (knife). There were no injuries reported.He was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for October 19, 2017.