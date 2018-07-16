The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 15-year-old boy is facing a list of charges including assaulting three police officers after an arrest at Innisfil Beach Park. On Saturday, July 14, 2018 around 5:00 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer on patrol was flagged down by a citizen who had witnessed an altercation. The officer quickly located the accused and detected a noticeable odour of alcohol. The youth was placed under arrest for Breach of Probation and transported to North Division. As a result of his actions in the police vehicle and with officers, the youth was charged with 7 offences including Uttering Threats, three counts of Assault a Peace Officer, Mischief Under $5,000 and Breach of Probation Order. The youth was held for a bail hearing on Monday, July 16, 2018.

A 51-year-old East Gwillimbury man is charged with several offences following a tussle with police during an arrest. Officers were dispatched to a coffee shop on Holland St. East on Saturday, July 14, 2018 around 10:40 p.m. after a 911 from a citizen who reported that an intoxicated man was harassing patrons. When police arrived, the suspect was at his vehicle with two citizens who were trying to convince him not to drive. Police spoke to the man and detected an odour of alcohol. The man rejected suggestions by police to take a taxi or accept a ride home with officers. The man then walked away but was having difficulty walking. Officers decided to arrest him for Public Intoxication to protect himself and the public. The man tussled with police when they tried to take him into custody which resulted in several charges: two counts of Resist Arrest; Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer; Being Intoxicated in a Public Place. The man was eventually released with a Promise to Appear in Court.

On Monday, July 16, 2018, around 12:30 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to the Wilson Dr. area in Bradford West Gwillimbury for a report of someone entering vehicles. A citizen had called police and provided a description of two suspects and their vehicle. Officers responded to the area, located the vehicle and followed as it sped up to avoid capture. The vehicle was eventually stopped at a gas station on Bridge St. and two suspects charged. A quantity of stolen property was located in their vehicle. Two Town of Georgina men aged 28 and 31 were jointly charged with Theft Under $5,000, Possession of a Stolen Credit Card and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. Kudos to the citizen that saw a crime in progress and called police. This is the second time in recent weeks that we can credit a resident with helping us arrest suspects who were entering vehicles and stealing items.

A 22-year-old Barrie man will be walking for a week after he was stopped for speeding in a Community Safety Zone. On Monday, July 16, 2018, a South Simcoe Police Service officer clocked a vehicle travelling 111 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Yonge Street at Innisfil Beach Road. As the officer approached the vehicle in Stroud, a speed measurement was obtained of 103 km/h in the posted 50 km/h Community Safety Zone. A vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was told he was charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Wellington County girl who was rushing to get to the lake has been charged with speeding. An officer obtained a speed measurement of 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone Sunday on Big Bay Point Drive.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched on July 13, 2018 to a report of an overnight theft of a outboard motor from Team Power Sports in Tay Township. Investigators have learned that the new motor was still in it’s shipping container when it was removed from the security compound between 5:00 pm July 12 and 9:00 am July 13, 2018. The outboard motor is described as a 2018 20 HP Honda four stroke, silver in colour with a serial number of BAMJ1608157.