The Rap Sheet

Hold Up Suspect Caught on Camera

By News

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Friday, May 4th, at 10:50am Barrie Police Service received a call from the employee working at Ultramar located at 90 Mapleview Drive East, in the City of Barrie, after a robbery had occurred.  The employee advised a male entered the store with a mask covering his face and handed a note over the counter. No weapon was seen, however he did keep his hand in his pocket alluding a weapon was present. When the male spoke, the employee noted an accent however it is unclear the origin at this time. The male collected a small quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing west on Mapleview Drive East in a dark coloured Jeep Cherokee.  The employee was not physically harmed in the incident.

Description:

  • Male, dark complexion
  • 5’8″ to 5’10”
  • 150 to 170lbs and slender build
  • 40 to 50-years-old
  • Wearing a beige ball cap, green hospital mask, black puffy jacket, tan button up shirt, light blue jeans and red Nike running shoes

Vehicle Description:

  • 2016-2018 Jeep Cherokee
  • Black
  • Unknown licence plates

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Detective M Velema or Detective M Rasmussens of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2607. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

