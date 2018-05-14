The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

Two men are facing several charges after a dispatcher at a Bradford taxi company was assaulted at the business office on Holland St. West. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018. The dispatcher said two men entered the office looking for a taxi cab home and asking about the cost. The men argued with the employee for about 10 minutes before he asked them to leave. When they refused the dispatcher attempted to grab one suspect and was struck in the face by the second suspect. Once the suspects were outside, they tried to re-enter the office by kicking the door and causing damage. When officers arrived the suspects had left the scene. Police received descriptions and arrested one man on a nearby street. The second suspect took off, prompting a foot pursuit but he was caught and arrested. A search of the suspect revealed he was carrying a knife. Both accused were transported to South Division. A 20-year-old Bradford man was charged with uttering threats, mischief and breach of probation. An 18-year-old Bradford man was charged with assault, mischief and carrying a concealed weapon. Both accused were released with a Promise to Appear in Court.

South Simcoe Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a break-in at a Stroud convenience store. Police were called to the store which is located on Yonge St. on May 12, 2018 around 12:30 a.m. by a passerby who saw the front door of the store had been smashed. When officers arrived, they found that items behind the front counter had been rifled through and it appeared a safe was missing. The store owner attended the scene and confirmed the safe was gone. Officers viewed surveillance camera footage that showed two men smashing the front door and entering the shop around 11:00 p.m. on May 11, 2018. The men grabbed several items and left but returned to steal the safe. Police are awaiting copies of the video. Both suspects are male, white, approximately 16-20 years old, medium to slim build and approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall.

Suspect #1:

slim

grey hoodie

black pants (slim fit)

black backpack

blue shoes (sneaker style)

hoodie is pulled up and he appears to be wearing a surgical-style mask over his nose/mouth

Suspect #2:

slightly heavier build than suspect #1

navy blue hoodie

navy blue backpack

maroon pants (skinny style)

black shoes (sneaker style)

hoodie is pulled up but he’s not wearing a mask

The suspects escaped with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. Anyone who can help identify this pair is asked to call 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

The OPP would like to warn residents of a scam involving gift cards. This scam occurs when a false barcode sticker is placed over the genuine barcode on the back of the card. The scammers are taking advantage of the fact that many gift cards displayed on sales racks are blank cards. A dollar value is added by the merchant upon activation. When the card is activated or purchased the victim’s money isn’t loaded to the card, but directed to a false account as indicated by the barcode sticker. Residents are asked to check the cards prior to purchase to ensure they have not been tampered with. In an effort to reduce victimization consumers and retailers need to be aware of these scams. Suspicious activity can be reported to the local police service.