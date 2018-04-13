The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, April 1, 2018, a credit card had been stolen from a vehicle parked in a plaza located at the corner of Bell Farm Road and Alliance Blvd., in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance had captured the suspect utilizing the credit card at numerous retail outlets located in the North Barrie Crossing Shopping Centre, located on Cundles Road, East. The suspect is described as;

Female, white (40 to 45 yrs.)

Brown hair – long

Wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Thanasse of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2543, cthanasse@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, April 12, 2018 around 7:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service was called to the 9th Line near Industrial Park Rd. in Innisfil for a report of a collision. When officers arrived, they discovered the collision involved a single vehicle that was lying on its roof in a ditch. The driver, a 37-year-old Wasaga Beach man, was being assessed for injuries in the back of an ambulance. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle that crashed. While speaking to the driver, police detected an odour of alcohol. EMS advised the man was cleared medically and refused any further treatment. Police issued the Approved Screening Device Demand and the man provided a breath sample which resulted in a fail. The man was arrested for Over 80. He was transported to North Division where Intoxilyzer tests resulted in readings of twice the legal limit. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days. He was also charged with Careless Driving regarding the collision.