The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects following a theft. On Thursday April 5, just after 7:00 p.m. two suspects attended the Cundles Road LCBO. Upon entering the store the suspects quickly concealed product on their person and continued to shop. The one suspect, a male; selected and purchased two cans of beer then left the store followed by the second suspect, both neglecting to pay for the items they had concealed. The suspects had been observed leaving the area in a black four-door Chevrolet Cobalt bearing an Ontario licence plate of “XSJ 745” Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Edgar of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2591, dedgar@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, South Simcoe Police Service officers conducted a R.I.D.E. program in Innisfil. We are very happy to report that out of the 45 cars that were stopped, ZERO charges of any sort were laid. South Simcoe Police Service would like to say thank you to our citizens for driving sober and keeping our communities safe. We are working together to make a difference.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018 around 4 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service was called to a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury for a report of a theft. A 58-year-old man said he left a package out for FedEx to pick up but the package was gone and FedEx had not yet arrived. The package contained tools worth several thousand dollars. South Simcoe Police Service wants to remind the public not to leave packages outside for pickup as they pose an easy crime of opportunity for thieves.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018 around 10:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service was called to a home on Simcoe Road in Bradford for a theft of a motor. A 25-year-old man said the Acura GSR Motor was stolen from his garage. The motor is believed to have been carried out by at least 2 suspects as it weighs over 600 lbs. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018 a 17-year-old Bradford youth reported a stolen bike to police. The teen said he rode his bike to the Bradford Library and Leisure Centre on Holland St. West and parked it in the bike racks. The bike was unlocked. When he returned around 2:30 p.m., the bike was missing. The teen said he spotted a man riding a bike he thought belonged to him. The youth gave chase but the man on the bike got away. The suspect is described as taller than 5’5″ with a medium build. He was wearing a white jacket with a black stripe across the shoulder blades and a red patch around the waist and dark blue jeans. The stolen bike is a mountain bike with a black frame, blue gear shifts, ‘Supercycle’ written on the frame and a hard, black plastic seat. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).