The Rap Sheet

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

On Monday March 19, 2018 at approximately 4:50pm officers from the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 35 just north of Lindsay. The vehicle was located and following an investigation the driver, a 53 year old from Keswick was arrested and charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, D riving With More Than 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100 mls of Blood, and Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on April 12, 2018.