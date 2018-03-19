The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:08 a.m. a South Simcoe Police Service officer was conducting speed enforcement on Yonge Street in Stroud. He noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer obtained a speed measurement of 132 km/h in a 50 km/h Community Safety Zone. The car was pulled over and a 23-year-old G2 driver from Georgina was charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving. His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded. South Simcoe Police Service urged drivers to be particularly vigilant today as it was the first day back to school for young students following March Break. Traffic is a top concern in our region and our officers are on patrol every day to keep the roads safe.

On Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 9:30 p.m. police responded to a restaurant on Innisfil Beach Road. The manager reported that a delivery driver was assaulted while delivering pizza to a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area. The employee said when she was at the door, a man pulled her inside, gave her a hug and kissed her on the side of the head without her consent. She felt very uncomfortable and left the home immediately without getting money for the pizza order. She told police the man appeared drunk. The woman did not request charges be laid at this time but asked that the man be cautioned about his behavior and pay for the pizza. Police went to the home to speak with the man who said he thought he was just being nice. He was cautioned accordingly, paid the driver for the pizza and included a generous tip. South Simcoe Police Service wants to remind people that unwanted touching that compromises the sexual integrity of the person is sexual assault. Officers will vigorously investigate all crimes of this nature and encourage victims to report any incidents to police.