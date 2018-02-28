The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE

Barrie Police are looking for a man after phoney Canadian $100 bills were passed at the post office inside Sobey’s on Mapleview Drive. Several bills were passed. All have the same serial number – LGQ03229158. The suspect is described as:

male, white (35 to 40 yrs.)

medium build

wearing a hat and jacket displaying “HEADRUSH CHOSEN FEW” and dark jeans and shoes

Barrie Police remind local businesses and citizens to be cautious when accepting large bills in Canadian currency and USD.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Constable Claus of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2649, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—

Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect following the theft of a Chevrolet Avalanche from an address on Big Bay Point Road. On Wednesday, February 14, 2018, a suspect had been captured on video surveillance arriving at a plaza at the corner of Yonge Street and Cox Mill Drive. The suspect is observed exiting the vehicle and leaving the area. He later returns and leaves with the vehicle. Twelve minutes later he returns to the plaza, parks the vehicle and walks away. The vehicle has been recovered, although investigators are seeking the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rose of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2731 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—

Barrie Police are investigating a shoplifting incident where a male walked out of a north Barrie retail store without paying for a full cart of items. On Thursday, February 22 at 3:45 pm a Loss Prevention Officer at Canadian Tire on Bayfield Street, said he observed a male select a toaster and toaster oven, placing them in his cart. After circling the store, the male left through the front doors making no attempt to pay for the items. He was approached by the LPO in the parking lot but fled on foot once told he was under arrest. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact PC G Brickell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2520 or email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Tuesday, February 27, just after 9:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police were informed by a number of citizens that a male was seen leaving a local Pizza shop staggering and causing a disturbance in the Town of Innisfil. The male had drawn attention to himself by yelling “Pot for Sale”. When police arrived, the male was located sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the keys in the ignition. When asked to step out from the car, police observed him unsteady on his feet and detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. A 20-year-old male from Thamesville, Ontario was arrested and taken to the station for further testing where he was charged with Impaired Care and Control, Over 80 mgs and received a Highway Traffic Offence notice for not registering the vehicle in his name. The vehicle was impounded and the male’s licence was suspended.